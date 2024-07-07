StockNews.com Upgrades Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) to Hold

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on GKOS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Glaukos from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Glaukos from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Glaukos from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Glaukos from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.27.

GKOS stock opened at $121.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.14 and a 200-day moving average of $97.63. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.28 and a beta of 1.06. Glaukos has a twelve month low of $59.22 and a twelve month high of $121.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.12). Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 24.69% and a negative net margin of 43.15%. The business had revenue of $85.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Glaukos will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 59,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total value of $6,008,206.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 101,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,232,367.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Glaukos news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 59,801 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total transaction of $6,008,206.47. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,232,367.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $283,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,559,407.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,367 shares of company stock valued at $8,284,190 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 7.1% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 6,218 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 27,306 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,922 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in Glaukos in the 4th quarter valued at $555,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Glaukos during the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Glaukos by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

