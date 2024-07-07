StockNews.com Downgrades CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) to Sell

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.
CBIZ Price Performance
CBIZ stock opened at $74.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.06. CBIZ has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $80.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01 and a beta of 0.93.
CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.03). CBIZ had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $494.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CBIZ will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.
About CBIZ
CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.
