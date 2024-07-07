StockNews.com Downgrades CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) to Sell

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

CBIZ stock opened at $74.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.06. CBIZ has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $80.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01 and a beta of 0.93.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.03). CBIZ had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $494.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CBIZ will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in CBIZ during the first quarter worth $54,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of CBIZ by 45.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of CBIZ by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

