CIBC Lowers Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Price Target to C$0.60

Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$0.85 to C$0.60 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Ascot Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$0.90 to C$1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$1.25 price target on shares of Ascot Resources in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins upgraded Ascot Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Ascot Resources Stock Up 6.4 %

AOT opened at C$0.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$312.08 million, a PE ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.77, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Ascot Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$0.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.68 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.65.

Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Ascot Resources will post 0.005022 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ascot Resources

Ascot Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, porphyry copper, molybdenum, and sand and gravel deposits. The Company's principal property includes two landholdings, including its 100% interests in the Premier Gold Project covering an area of approximately 8,133 hectares; and Red Mountain Project that covers an area of approximately 17,125 hectares located in British Columbia.

