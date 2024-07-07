5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Downgraded to Outperform at Raymond James

5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a C$7.50 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$7.00. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 26.69% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Desjardins increased their price objective on 5N Plus from C$6.25 to C$6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Cormark raised their target price on 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on 5N Plus from C$0.60 to C$0.65 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

5N Plus Stock Performance

Shares of TSE VNP opened at C$5.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.88, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market cap of C$525.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6,283.33 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.75. 5N Plus has a 52 week low of C$2.99 and a 52 week high of C$6.37.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$87.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$88.32 million. 5N Plus had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 13.41%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 5N Plus will post 0.2529264 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at 5N Plus

In other 5N Plus news, Director Luc Bertrand bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$6.01 per share, with a total value of C$30,045.00. In other news, Director Luc Bertrand acquired 5,000 shares of 5N Plus stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$6.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,045.00. Also, Senior Officer Richard Perron sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.08, for a total value of C$25,536.00. Insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

About 5N Plus

(Get Free Report)

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Materials. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.

Further Reading

