Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) PT Raised to C$56.00

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on PPL. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$54.77.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PPL

Pembina Pipeline Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of PPL opened at C$51.09 on Friday. Pembina Pipeline has a 52-week low of C$38.79 and a 52-week high of C$51.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$50.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$47.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$29.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.48.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.74 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.50 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 20.39%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 3.1496556 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer Stuart Taylor sold 29,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.44, for a total transaction of C$1,464,474.96. In related news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows acquired 1,000 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$50.19 per share, with a total value of C$50,190.00. Also, Senior Officer Stuart Taylor sold 29,034 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.44, for a total value of C$1,464,474.96. Insiders have sold 56,037 shares of company stock worth $2,822,669 in the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.