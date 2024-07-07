Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $374.00 to $392.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Moody’s traded as high as $429.21 and last traded at $429.21, with a volume of 163505 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $425.99.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MCO. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Moody’s from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Moody’s from $424.00 to $454.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Moody’s from $350.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays raised Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $375.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.45.

Get Moody's alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCO

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moody’s

Moody’s Stock Up 1.5 %

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 87.7% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $407.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $392.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.28.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.31. Moody’s had a return on equity of 54.50% and a net margin of 27.01%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.12%.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.