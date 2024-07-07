Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY)

Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 27,721 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 89% compared to the typical volume of 14,658 call options.

In other news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 1,611 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.17 per share, with a total value of $45,381.87. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 132,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,738,328.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,000 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.53 per share, with a total value of $55,060.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 131,095 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,609,045.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Mobileye Global by 6.7% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MBLY opened at $27.82 on Friday. Mobileye Global has a fifty-two week low of $23.49 and a fifty-two week high of $45.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.53. The stock has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a PE ratio of -132.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.66 and a beta of 0.07.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a positive return on equity of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $239.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.60 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mobileye Global will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

MBLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Mobileye Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.19.

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

