Futu Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors bought 14,636 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 59% compared to the typical volume of 9,189 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Futu

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Futu by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 4,829 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Futu by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 94,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after purchasing an additional 42,418 shares in the last quarter. HCEP Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Futu by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. HCEP Management Ltd now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,852,000 after purchasing an additional 109,499 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Futu by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 597,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,640,000 after purchasing an additional 112,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Futu during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000.

Get Futu alerts:

Futu Price Performance

Futu stock opened at $70.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.54. Futu has a 52 week low of $39.42 and a 52 week high of $81.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Futu ( NASDAQ:FUTU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $331.27 million for the quarter. Futu had a net margin of 40.86% and a return on equity of 17.16%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Futu will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FUTU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Futu from $81.00 to $85.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. CLSA raised Futu from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Futu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Futu from $76.90 to $75.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.37.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FUTU

About Futu

(Get Free Report)

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.