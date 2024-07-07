Insider Buying: Rathbones Group Plc (LON:RAT) Insider Acquires 8 Shares of Stock

Rathbones Group Plc (LON:RAT – Get Free Report) insider Iain Hooley purchased 8 shares of Rathbones Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,728 ($21.86) per share, for a total transaction of £138.24 ($174.85).

Rathbones Group Price Performance

Rathbones Group Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,436 ($18.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,954 ($24.72). The stock has a market cap of £1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 3,454.90, a P/E/G ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,738.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,655.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Rathbones Group from GBX 1,650 ($20.87) to GBX 1,520 ($19.23) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 12th.

About Rathbones Group

Rathbones Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides individual wealth management, asset management, and related services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom, Channel Island, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Asset Management.

See Also

