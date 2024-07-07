Stelrad Group PLC (LON:SRAD) Insider Nicola Bruce Purchases 9,000 Shares

Stelrad Group PLC (LON:SRAD – Get Free Report) insider Nicola Bruce acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.43) per share, with a total value of £10,170 ($12,863.65).

Stelrad Group Price Performance

LON:SRAD opened at GBX 112.50 ($1.42) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.32, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of £143.27 million, a PE ratio of 937.50 and a beta of 0.17. Stelrad Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 92 ($1.16) and a 52-week high of GBX 140 ($1.77). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 120.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 122.09.

Get Stelrad Group alerts:

Stelrad Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Stelrad Group PLC manufactures and distributes radiators in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, Turkey, and internationally. It offers steel panel and low surface temperature radiators; towel warmers; decorative steel tubular radiators; steel multicolumn and aluminium radiators; and hydronic, hybrid, dual fuel, and electrical heat emitters under the Stelrad, Henrad, Termo Teknik, DL Radiators, and Hudevad brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Stelrad Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelrad Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.