Stelrad Group PLC (LON:SRAD) Insider Nicola Bruce Purchases 9,000 Shares

Stelrad Group PLC (LON:SRAD – Get Free Report) insider Nicola Bruce acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.43) per share, with a total value of £10,170 ($12,863.65).
Stelrad Group Price Performance
LON:SRAD opened at GBX 112.50 ($1.42) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.32, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of £143.27 million, a PE ratio of 937.50 and a beta of 0.17. Stelrad Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 92 ($1.16) and a 52-week high of GBX 140 ($1.77). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 120.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 122.09.
Stelrad Group Company Profile
