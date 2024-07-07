UIL Limited (LON:UTL) Insider Peter Durhager Buys 11,923 Shares

UIL Limited (LON:UTL – Get Free Report) insider Peter Durhager acquired 11,923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 105 ($1.33) per share, with a total value of £12,519.15 ($15,835.00).

Shares of UIL stock opened at GBX 107 ($1.35) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £89.71 million, a PE ratio of -201.89 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 104.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 112.62. UIL Limited has a one year low of GBX 99 ($1.25) and a one year high of GBX 150 ($1.90).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.93%. UIL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,509.43%.

UIL Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors including water, sewerage, waste, electricity, gas, telecommunications, ports, airports, service, rail, roads, and any business with essential service or monopolistic characteristics.

