Insider Buying: Capita plc (LON:CPI) Insider Buys 1,228 Shares of Stock

Capita plc (LON:CPI – Get Free Report) insider Tim Weller purchased 1,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share, with a total value of £171.92 ($217.46).

Tim Weller also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Capita alerts:

On Friday, May 10th, Tim Weller purchased 1,217 shares of Capita stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share, with a total value of £170.38 ($215.51).

Capita Stock Up 7.4 %

LON:CPI opened at GBX 15.04 ($0.19) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £254.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 628.81. Capita plc has a twelve month low of GBX 12.48 ($0.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 29.70 ($0.38). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 14.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 16.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 35 ($0.44) target price on shares of Capita in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Capita to GBX 1,800 ($22.77) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capita in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Read Our Latest Report on CPI

About Capita

(Get Free Report)

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two divisions: Public Service and Capita Experience divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.