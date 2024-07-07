Insider Buying: Capita plc (LON:CPI) Insider Buys 1,228 Shares of Stock

Capita plc (LON:CPI – Get Free Report) insider Tim Weller purchased 1,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share, with a total value of £171.92 ($217.46).
Tim Weller also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 10th, Tim Weller purchased 1,217 shares of Capita stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share, with a total value of £170.38 ($215.51).
Capita Stock Up 7.4 %
LON:CPI opened at GBX 15.04 ($0.19) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £254.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 628.81. Capita plc has a twelve month low of GBX 12.48 ($0.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 29.70 ($0.38). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 14.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 16.17.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Capita
Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two divisions: Public Service and Capita Experience divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Capita
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/1 – 7/5
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
Receive News & Ratings for Capita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.