Victrex plc (LON:VCT) Insider Jakob Sigurdsson Acquires 3,000 Shares

Victrex plc (LON:VCT – Get Free Report) insider Jakob Sigurdsson bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,189 ($15.04) per share, with a total value of £35,670 ($45,117.63).

Jakob Sigurdsson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 31st, Jakob Sigurdsson purchased 3,000 shares of Victrex stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,259 ($15.92) per share, with a total value of £37,770 ($47,773.84).

On Tuesday, May 14th, Jakob Sigurdsson purchased 3,000 shares of Victrex stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,312 ($16.59) per share, with a total value of £39,360 ($49,784.97).

The stock has a market cap of £1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 3,371.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 5.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,241.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,311.35. Victrex plc has a one year low of GBX 1,084 ($13.71) and a one year high of GBX 1,632 ($20.64).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of GBX 13.42 ($0.17) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Victrex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17,142.86%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Victrex from GBX 1,750 ($22.14) to GBX 1,680 ($21.25) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Sustainable Solutions and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK based polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also provides specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymers; sustainable solutions for energy and industrial, VAR, automotive, aerospace, and electronics markets; and engages in trading activities.

