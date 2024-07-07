Core Scientific Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 30,153 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 75% compared to the average volume of 17,256 call options.

CORZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Core Scientific from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 price target on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Core Scientific from $5.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CORZ opened at $10.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.11. Core Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $179.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.60 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Core Scientific will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Core Scientific news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 7,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $68,744.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 359,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,245.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 7,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $68,744.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 359,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,245.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 3,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $37,662.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 393,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,930,345.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CORZ. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000.

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

