Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Bumble Put Options (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 23,584 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 78% compared to the typical daily volume of 13,257 put options.

Bumble Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ BMBL opened at $9.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.94 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Bumble has a 1 year low of $9.29 and a 1 year high of $21.06.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.12. Bumble had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $267.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bumble will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Bumble from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Bumble from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bumble in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Bumble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Bumble from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bumble

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 7,492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $85,483.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,232.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bumble

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Bumble by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Bumble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bumble by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Bumble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, FourWorld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Bumble Company Profile

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

