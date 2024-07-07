Wheels Up Experience Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:UP)

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 3,107 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 472% compared to the average daily volume of 543 put options.

Wheels Up Experience Stock Up 23.5 %

Wheels Up Experience stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.01, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.90. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.23. Wheels Up Experience has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $6.08.

Get Wheels Up Experience alerts:

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $197.10 million for the quarter. Wheels Up Experience had a negative net margin of 44.05% and a negative return on equity of 495.46%.

Institutional Trading of Wheels Up Experience

Wheels Up Experience Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Instrumental Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 315.6% in the fourth quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC now owns 156,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 118,699 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Kore Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the fourth quarter worth about $88,552,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services in the United States and internationally. The company offers membership programs consisting of Connect that offers members variable dynamic pricing on a per trip basis and flexibility on their schedule; Core for private flyers; and UP for Business for small and medium enterprise, and large corporate customers for whom it is primary provider of private flights, as well as supplementary solution to their own aircraft operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wheels Up Experience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheels Up Experience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.