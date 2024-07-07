CVR Partners Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:UAN)

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 2,622 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 827% compared to the average daily volume of 283 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of CVR Partners by 509.2% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 17,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 15,006 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of CVR Partners by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 17,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVR Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $820,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of CVR Partners by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 8,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of CVR Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $458,000. 43.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UAN opened at $78.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.39. CVR Partners has a fifty-two week low of $60.50 and a fifty-two week high of $94.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

CVR Partners ( NYSE:UAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter. CVR Partners had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 26.35%. The firm had revenue of $127.67 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $1.92 per share. This represents a $7.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.75%. This is an increase from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. CVR Partners’s payout ratio is 97.71%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CVR Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

