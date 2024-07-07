Rubrik Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:RBRK)

Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 2,760 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 111% compared to the average daily volume of 1,310 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on RBRK shares. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Rubrik to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.57.

Get Rubrik alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Rubrik

Rubrik Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RBRK opened at $32.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.42. Rubrik has a 52 week low of $28.34 and a 52 week high of $40.00.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported ($11.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.88) by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $187.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.60 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rubrik will post -7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rubrik

(Get Free Report)

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rubrik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubrik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.