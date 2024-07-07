Macy’s Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:M)

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 32,860 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 41% compared to the average volume of 23,384 call options.

Institutional Trading of Macy’s

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 154.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 253.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Macy’s in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Macy’s in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on M. StockNews.com began coverage on Macy’s in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Macy’s in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Macy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Macy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.70.

Macy’s Stock Performance

NYSE:M opened at $19.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.05 and a 200 day moving average of $19.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 654.67 and a beta of 2.18. Macy’s has a 1-year low of $10.54 and a 1-year high of $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. Macy’s had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Macy’s’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Macy’s will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.1737 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is currently 2,300.00%.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

