Coterra Energy Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CTRA)

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 10,072 put options on the company. This is an increase of 158% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,900 put options.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Shares of CTRA stock opened at $26.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.24. Coterra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $23.73 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.34%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.55%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial raised Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coterra Energy

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 18,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 8.1% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 14,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 1.9% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 26,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

