ChargePoint Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CHPT)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 60,080 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 59% compared to the average volume of 37,726 call options.

ChargePoint Stock Performance

ChargePoint stock opened at $1.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $774.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.83. ChargePoint has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $9.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $107.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.09 million. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 127.18% and a negative net margin of 93.05%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ChargePoint will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their target price on ChargePoint from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. B. Riley upgraded ChargePoint to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $1.50 target price (down from $2.00) on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on ChargePoint from $4.25 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ChargePoint currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 43,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $65,394.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 438,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,006. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 43,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $65,394.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 438,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,006. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mansi Khetani sold 19,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total value of $26,609.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 402,493 shares in the company, valued at $563,490.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,099 shares of company stock valued at $137,498 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChargePoint

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in ChargePoint by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 136,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in ChargePoint by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 19,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,085 shares during the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc grew its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 24,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 6,207 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 6,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 127,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 6,524 shares in the last quarter. 37.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the North America and Europe. The company serves commercial, such as retail, workplace, hospitality, parking, recreation, municipal, education, and highway fast charge; fleet, which include delivery, take home, logistics, motor pool, transit, and shared mobility; and residential including single family homes and multi-family apartments and condominiums customers.

Further Reading

