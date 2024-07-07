StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TBNK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Territorial Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.66 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Territorial Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

NASDAQ TBNK opened at $7.82 on Friday. Territorial Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.85 and a twelve month high of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $69.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.81.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Territorial Bancorp will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TBNK. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Territorial Bancorp by 1,015.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 36,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 33,495 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 50,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 19,245 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 79,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.35% of the company’s stock.

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that engages in the provision of various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, and Super NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

