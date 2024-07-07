U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

NASDAQ GROW opened at $2.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.58 million, a P/E ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.70. U.S. Global Investors has a 1-year low of $2.47 and a 1-year high of $3.30.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in U.S. Global Investors stock. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 41,458 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. Vima LLC owned approximately 0.29% of U.S. Global Investors as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.

