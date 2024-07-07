Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Park City Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PCYG opened at $16.26 on Friday. Park City Group has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.41. The company has a market capitalization of $295.53 million, a PE ratio of 60.22 and a beta of 1.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Park City Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Park City Group stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG – Free Report) by 350,300.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,032 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 28,024 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.15% of Park City Group worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.36% of the company’s stock.

Park City Group Company Profile

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

