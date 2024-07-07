Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $7.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th.

Applied DNA Sciences Stock Performance

APDN stock opened at $0.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.42. Applied DNA Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $37.20. The firm has a market cap of $431,494.00, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.08.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($5.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.60) by ($0.71). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 222.33% and a negative return on equity of 306.32%. The business had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.90 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Applied DNA Sciences will post -2.95 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Applied DNA Sciences

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Applied DNA Sciences stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 98,301 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC owned about 0.72% of Applied DNA Sciences as of its most recent SEC filing. 22.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.

