NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

NeuroMetrix Trading Down 0.8 %

NeuroMetrix stock opened at $3.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.73. NeuroMetrix has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $7.94.

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The medical device company reported ($1.67) earnings per share for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative net margin of 151.51% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. The company had revenue of $1.09 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NeuroMetrix

About NeuroMetrix

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NeuroMetrix stock. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NeuroMetrix, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NURO Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 2.80% of NeuroMetrix at the end of the most recent reporting period. 19.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a commercial stage neurotechnology company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, and China. Its marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system offers services to device and provide disposable electrodes to a customer base of hand surgeons and manufacturers for industrial health use.

