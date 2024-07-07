iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:EWH)

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors bought 6,625 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 723% compared to the typical daily volume of 805 call options.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Stock Performance

EWH stock opened at $15.18 on Friday. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 52-week low of $14.64 and a 52-week high of $20.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EWH. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 1,973.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 4,093.3% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 11,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 11,625 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $314,000. L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the first quarter valued at about $354,000. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 31,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

About iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

