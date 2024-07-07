Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of iShares MSCI Canada ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:EWC)

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 10,903 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 456% compared to the average daily volume of 1,960 put options.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of EWC stock opened at $37.62 on Friday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 12-month low of $31.41 and a 12-month high of $38.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Canada ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 107,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,609,000 after buying an additional 6,571 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 274,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,180,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,233,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,726,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 32,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Canada ETF

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

