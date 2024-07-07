Global X Copper Miners ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors acquired 2,978 put options on the company. This is an increase of 61% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,850 put options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COPX. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 195.0% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF stock opened at $48.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.21. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $31.65 and a twelve month high of $52.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.84.

About Global X Copper Miners ETF

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

