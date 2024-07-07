Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Summit Midstream Partners Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE SMLP opened at $34.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.09. The company has a market capitalization of $359.91 million, a P/E ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. Summit Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $36.78.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $16.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $118.87 million during the quarter. Summit Midstream Partners had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 25.67%.

In other Summit Midstream Partners news, Director Jerry L. Peters sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $340,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,239 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,033.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Summit Midstream Partners by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 42.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering and freshwater delivery services.

