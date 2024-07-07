Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Embraer from $21.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Embraer from $19.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Embraer from $21.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Embraer from $28.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.83.

Embraer Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ERJ opened at $26.17 on Friday. Embraer has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $31.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.83 and its 200-day moving average is $23.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.71.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $896.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.92 million. Embraer had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 5.35%. Equities research analysts predict that Embraer will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Embraer

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Embraer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Embraer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Embraer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Embraer by 189.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Embraer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 34.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Embraer Company Profile

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

