MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on MiX Telematics from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Shares of MIXT opened at $14.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $353.75 million, a PE ratio of 58.20 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.55 and a 200 day moving average of $12.08. MiX Telematics has a 52-week low of $4.75 and a 52-week high of $14.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in MiX Telematics in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in MiX Telematics in the fourth quarter worth $369,000. Harber Asset Management LLC increased its stake in MiX Telematics by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 703,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,055,000 after purchasing an additional 43,436 shares during the period. Kopion Asset Management LLC increased its stake in MiX Telematics by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 1,025,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,828,000 after purchasing an additional 53,963 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in MiX Telematics in the fourth quarter worth $1,757,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

MiX Telematics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) delivery model. It offers MiX Fleet Manager, a commercial fleet management solution comprising MyMiX, an innovative driver engagement platform; MiX Vision, an on-road and in-vehicle video recording solution; MiX Rovi, an in-vehicle display and communications system; MiX RIBAS and DriveMate, an in-cab driving aid solution; MiX Hours of Service, which allows real-time monitoring and compliance; MiX Journey Management, an easy-to-use electronic alternative to paper-based systems; and MiX OEM Connect allows customer instant, direct integration to relevant, and powerful telematics data.

