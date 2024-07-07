Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.20.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 121.2% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the third quarter worth $78,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 36.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the third quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

OMCL opened at $26.57 on Friday. Omnicell has a 12 month low of $25.45 and a 12 month high of $75.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.76, a P/E/G ratio of 94.89 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.17. Omnicell had a positive return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $246.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.70 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Omnicell will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

