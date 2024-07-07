Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $147.15.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DGX shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on DGX

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $246,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,880,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $572,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,001,347 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $243,884,000 after purchasing an additional 538,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 244,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,750,000 after purchasing an additional 17,047 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

NYSE:DGX opened at $140.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.89. Quest Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $119.59 and a 12 month high of $145.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $139.52 and its 200 day moving average is $133.85.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.38%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.