Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of SDPI stock opened at $1.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.38 million, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.05. Superior Drilling Products has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $2.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.95 million during the quarter. Superior Drilling Products had a net margin of 20.88% and a return on equity of 31.10%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Superior Drilling Products stock. Black Maple Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSE:SDPI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 169,453 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $155,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP owned 0.56% of Superior Drilling Products as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.44% of the company's stock.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in North America and internationally. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

