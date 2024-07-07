Kellanova (NYSE:K) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.83.

K has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Kellanova from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Kellanova from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Kellanova from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.35, for a total transaction of $4,306,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,997,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,878,080,333.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.35, for a total transaction of $4,306,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,997,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,878,080,333.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $588,490.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,769.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 865,600 shares of company stock worth $50,941,428. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Kellanova by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 263,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,754,000 after buying an additional 24,124 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellanova during the 4th quarter worth $8,178,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kellanova by 133.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 60,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 34,800 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Kellanova during the 4th quarter worth $889,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Kellanova by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 79,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,566,000 after purchasing an additional 20,866 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of K stock opened at $56.38 on Friday. Kellanova has a 1-year low of $47.63 and a 1-year high of $68.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.34.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. Kellanova had a return on equity of 37.07% and a net margin of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.90%.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

