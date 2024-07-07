Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.73.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 16.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,355,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,346,193,000 after purchasing an additional 12,178,713 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Dominion Energy by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,494,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,204,904,000 after buying an additional 2,801,687 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 20.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,584,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,061,740,000 after buying an additional 3,613,614 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,493,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $869,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153,488 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,612,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $357,769,000 after acquiring an additional 75,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $49.11 on Friday. Dominion Energy has a twelve month low of $39.18 and a twelve month high of $54.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.74. The company has a market capitalization of $41.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.58.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 11.57%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Dominion Energy will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 137.63%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

