Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.64.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DNB. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th.

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Performance

Shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock opened at $9.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Dun & Bradstreet has a one year low of $8.68 and a one year high of $12.62. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -114.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.16.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $564.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.77 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dun & Bradstreet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio is presently -250.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dun & Bradstreet

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 42,420,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $496,323,000 after purchasing an additional 6,893,645 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,428,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,380,000 after buying an additional 868,621 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 17.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,649,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,164,000 after buying an additional 2,441,655 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 11.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,899,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,546,000 after buying an additional 1,402,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,737,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510,422 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision-making; D&B Small Business, a suite of tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information to mitigate supply chain risk, regulatory risk, and ESG assessment, as well as other related risks; Risk Guardian, a subscription-based online application that offers real-time access to Northern Europe information, monitoring, and portfolio analysis; and D&B Beneficial Ownership that offers risk intelligence on ultimate beneficial ownership.

