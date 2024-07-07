NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the forty-four brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $126.34.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on NVIDIA from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

NVDA opened at $125.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 73.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $39.23 and a twelve month high of $140.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.59 and a 200-day moving average of $86.17.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 110.60% and a net margin of 53.40%. The business’s revenue was up 262.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. This is a positive change from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.34%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 166,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.91, for a total transaction of $19,988,330.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,996,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,198,609,153.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 166,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.91, for a total transaction of $19,988,330.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,996,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,609,153.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total value of $14,913,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,734,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,909,465,178.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,999,590 shares of company stock worth $348,994,385. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 44,214 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $21,896,000 after acquiring an additional 11,445 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,278 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Grand Alliance Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $29,961,000. Finally, OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $240,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

