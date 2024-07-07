Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.29.
A number of brokerages recently commented on VNOM. Barclays began coverage on Viper Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Viper Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Viper Energy
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viper Energy
Viper Energy Stock Performance
Shares of VNOM stock opened at $38.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Viper Energy has a 52 week low of $24.91 and a 52 week high of $41.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.54 and a 200-day moving average of $35.79. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.74.
Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Viper Energy had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $205.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.63 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Viper Energy will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.
Viper Energy Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. This is a boost from Viper Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.56. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.71%.
Viper Energy Company Profile
Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Viper Energy
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/1 – 7/5
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.