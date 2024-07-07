Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.29.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VNOM. Barclays began coverage on Viper Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Viper Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 52,626 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Montchanin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Viper Energy in the first quarter worth $576,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Viper Energy by 137.8% during the 1st quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 444,301 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,088,000 after buying an additional 257,491 shares during the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 7,405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Viper Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $290,000. 87.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VNOM stock opened at $38.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Viper Energy has a 52 week low of $24.91 and a 52 week high of $41.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.54 and a 200-day moving average of $35.79. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.74.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Viper Energy had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $205.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.63 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Viper Energy will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. This is a boost from Viper Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.56. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.71%.

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

