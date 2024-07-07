Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $498.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SAIA shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Saia from $645.00 to $484.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Saia in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $445.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $526.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Saia from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th.

Shares of SAIA stock opened at $464.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Saia has a 52 week low of $331.23 and a 52 week high of $628.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $428.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $489.96.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $754.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.36 million. Saia had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 12.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Saia will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Saia news, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $407.00 per share, for a total transaction of $203,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,300. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Saia by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Saia by 948.5% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 153,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,146,000 after acquiring an additional 60,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 62,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the period.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

