Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TROX shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Tronox from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Tronox from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Tronox in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Tronox from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Tronox Trading Down 1.2 %

TROX stock opened at $16.17 on Friday. Tronox has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $20.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.55 and its 200 day moving average is $16.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $774.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.98 million. Tronox had a negative return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 11.93%. Tronox’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tronox will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Tronox Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.42%.

Institutional Trading of Tronox

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Tronox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,152,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Tronox by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,185,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,583,000 after acquiring an additional 876,192 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in Tronox by 160.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,018,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,664,000 after acquiring an additional 626,744 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Tronox by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,248,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,960,000 after acquiring an additional 597,663 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tronox during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,760,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

