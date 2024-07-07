Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.50.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DAN. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Dana from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Dana from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Dana by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,190,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,386,000 after acquiring an additional 375,000 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dana by 164.0% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 284,582 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 176,778 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Dana in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,602,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dana by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 126,015 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 59,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Dana by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 35,490 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Dana stock opened at $11.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.17 and its 200 day moving average is $13.06. Dana has a one year low of $11.10 and a one year high of $19.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.90 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). Dana had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Dana will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Dana’s payout ratio is currently 444.49%.

Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

