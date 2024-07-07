Helen of Troy (HELE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 9th. Analysts expect Helen of Troy to post earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter. Helen of Troy has set its FY25 guidance at $8.70-$9.20 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 8.700-9.200 EPS.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $489.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.88 million. On average, analysts expect Helen of Troy to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:HELE opened at $88.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Helen of Troy has a 1-year low of $87.27 and a 1-year high of $143.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.31.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HELE. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $151.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Helen of Troy from $121.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

