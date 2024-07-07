Kura Sushi USA (KRUS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 9th. Analysts expect Kura Sushi USA to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.08). Kura Sushi USA had a return on equity of 0.95% and a net margin of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $57.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.65 million. On average, analysts expect Kura Sushi USA to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Kura Sushi USA Price Performance

Kura Sushi USA stock opened at $59.13 on Friday. Kura Sushi USA has a one year low of $51.02 and a one year high of $122.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.68 and its 200 day moving average is $96.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $664.03 million, a PE ratio of 422.39 and a beta of 1.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KRUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $95.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $93.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Friday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kura Sushi USA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.38.

Insider Transactions at Kura Sushi USA

In other Kura Sushi USA news, Director Seitaro Ishii sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.97, for a total value of $549,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,313 shares in the company, valued at $144,390.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kura Sushi USA

Featured Articles

