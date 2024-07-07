Byrna Technologies (BYRN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 9th. Analysts expect Byrna Technologies to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $16.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 million. Byrna Technologies had a negative return on equity of 13.16% and a negative net margin of 11.83%. On average, analysts expect Byrna Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Byrna Technologies Trading Up 3.3 %
NASDAQ BYRN opened at $10.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $231.72 million, a PE ratio of -36.39 and a beta of 1.69. Byrna Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $15.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.52 and a 200-day moving average of $10.70.
BYRN has been the subject of several recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on Byrna Technologies from $12.75 to $16.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of Byrna Technologies in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.
Byrna Technologies Inc, a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. The company offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds.
