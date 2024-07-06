Diversify Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 4,381 General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,381 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 46.8% in the first quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

GD traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $281.68. 1,039,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,272. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $211.94 and a 1-year high of $302.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.84.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.01). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on GD. Citigroup boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday. Argus upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total transaction of $3,914,215.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,816,065.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other General Dynamics news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 6,016 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.58, for a total value of $1,784,225.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 76,221 shares in the company, valued at $22,605,624.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total value of $3,914,215.17. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,816,065.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,486 shares of company stock worth $34,391,642. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Read More

