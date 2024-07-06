Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Sells 300 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 33.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 87,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,742,000 after acquiring an additional 9,645 shares during the period. Stephenson & Company Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Stephenson & Company Inc. now owns 32,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,176,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 294,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,644,000 after buying an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $14,245,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 22,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,909,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

IVV traded up $3.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $557.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,759,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,355,924. The business has a 50-day moving average of $534.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $512.29. The company has a market cap of $481.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $411.02 and a 1 year high of $558.06.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

