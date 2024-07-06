Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Sells 3,516 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp reduced its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 53.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,516 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at about $91,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $1.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.37. The company had a trading volume of 12,630,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,680,571. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.91. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $123.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XOM. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.82.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

