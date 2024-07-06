UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,347 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Richelieu Gestion SA bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 148.1% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 67 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 45.1% during the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 74 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Baird R W upgraded UnitedHealth Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $546.00 to $559.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $534.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $579.74.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNH stock traded down $1.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $488.01. The company had a trading volume of 3,498,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,448,744. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $498.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $500.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $436.38 and a one year high of $554.70. The company has a market capitalization of $449.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $99.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.23 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.55 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.34%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Stories

